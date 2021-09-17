Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Update

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the August 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis stock remained flat at $$0.31 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,917. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.59.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

