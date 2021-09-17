Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,809,000 after buying an additional 231,895 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,825,000 after buying an additional 717,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,519,000 after buying an additional 25,513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,189,000 after buying an additional 829,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,109,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.