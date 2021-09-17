DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Down 42.6% in August

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the August 15th total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 302.3 days.

Shares of DNACF stock remained flat at $$19.63 on Friday. DeNA has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

