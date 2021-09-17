Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Bought by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Therapeutics makes up 1.7% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Denali Therapeutics worth $12,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after buying an additional 555,243 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.84. 35,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,628. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.86 and a beta of 1.88. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $126,230.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,650. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

