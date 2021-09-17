Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) were down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 173,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,753,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.