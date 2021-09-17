Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Down 46.0% in August

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the August 15th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.2 days.

Shares of Denka stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $38.25. 176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83. Denka has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $42.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Denka from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers & Performance Plastics division offers synthetic rubber, styrene-based synthetic resins, styrene monomer, chloroprene rubber, polystyrene resin, ABS resin, CLEAREN, heat-resistant resin, transparent resin, POVAL, acetyl chemicals, and other products.

