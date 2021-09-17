DePay Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One DePay coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002848 BTC on exchanges. DePay has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $54,518.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DePay has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00070123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00180797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00118757 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.04 or 0.07113435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,367.61 or 0.99864390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.13 or 0.00828837 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

