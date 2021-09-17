Depth Token (DEP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $87,781.00

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Depth Token has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. Depth Token has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and $87,781.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Depth Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00135290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.01 or 0.00761165 BTC.

Depth Token Profile

Depth Token is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling Depth Token

