Der Vaart Sandra D. Van Sells 4,500 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.78. 7,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.55 and a 200 day moving average of $272.72. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $176.49 and a 1-year high of $309.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after acquiring an additional 263,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after acquiring an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after acquiring an additional 206,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,586,000 after acquiring an additional 65,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

