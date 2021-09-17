Derek Andersen Sells 15,773 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,116,728.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $937,772.50.

On Thursday, July 15th, Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $250,577.74.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,677,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,134,402. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.08.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Comerica Bank increased its position in Snap by 345.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snap by 182.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 191,690 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Snap by 30.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 469.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Snap by 15.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 42,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

