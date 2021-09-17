Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $799,445.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00071258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00118375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00177973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.69 or 0.07333642 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,184.63 or 1.00221848 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.17 or 0.00830869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.