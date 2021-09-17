Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.98. Approximately 735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 61,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Arsani William acquired 40,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $146,409,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $81,702,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $75,788,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,380,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.