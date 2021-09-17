Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 206.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deswell Industries during the second quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Deswell Industries during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Deswell Industries by 66.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

Shares of DSWL stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.04. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,963. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. Deswell Industries has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.