Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF)

eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on eDreams ODIGEO in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDDRF remained flat at $$7.10 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. eDreams ODIGEO has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

