Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $128,340.79 and $721.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000157 BTC.
- PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- StrongHands (SHND) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 74.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ARbit (ARB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Californium (CF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.
Deutsche eMark Profile
Deutsche eMark
is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the
SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark
and its Facebook page is accessible here
. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de
.
According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “
Deutsche eMark Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
