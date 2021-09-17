Deutsche eMark Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $127,432.93 and $212.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.