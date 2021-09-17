DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.45

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €8.45 ($9.94) and last traded at €8.11 ($9.54), with a volume of 357712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €8.21 ($9.66).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.88. The company has a market cap of $980.19 million and a PE ratio of -23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

