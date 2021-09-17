Dev Protocol Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $4.64 million and $112,496.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.15 or 0.00008801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.55 or 0.00577809 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

