Devery (EVE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,770.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Devery has traded down 46.1% against the US dollar. Devery has a market capitalization of $124,665.00 and $6,770.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Devery is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

