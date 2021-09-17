Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621,303 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,644 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of Devon Energy worth $47,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.40, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

