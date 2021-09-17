Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,583 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 46,435 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Devon Energy worth $22,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 243.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

DVN stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.40, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

