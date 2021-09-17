DFSocial Gaming 24-Hour Volume Reaches $33,331.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $134.56 or 0.00284248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $1.01 million and $33,331.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00070089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00116720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00171039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,430.65 or 0.07247062 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,416.91 or 1.00165750 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.39 or 0.00818339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

