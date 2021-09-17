DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $37,187.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $989,264.88 and $37,187.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $131.90 or 0.00274508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

