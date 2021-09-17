DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the August 15th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

DHBC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 3,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196. DHB Capital has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

