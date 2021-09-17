DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ DHBCU traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.90. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,400. DHB Capital has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at about $12,435,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at about $11,226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at about $10,908,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the first quarter worth about $10,886,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the first quarter worth about $9,920,000.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

