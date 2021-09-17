dHedge DAO Price Reaches $1.10 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $18.88 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00132922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00045629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,805 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

