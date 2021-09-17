Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Short Interest Update

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of DLGNF stock remained flat at $$80.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.74. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $81.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.29). Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $317.76 million for the quarter.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.

