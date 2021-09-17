DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,358. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other news, Director Richard D. Pilnik bought 15,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. acquired 20,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $62,794.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 55,322 shares of company stock valued at $184,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

