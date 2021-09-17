Diamond (DMD) Price Tops $2.89 on Top Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00006100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $24,791.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002141 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00059089 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,629,367 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.