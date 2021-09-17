Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Shares Down 3.3%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 8,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,162,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.29.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.82 million, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

