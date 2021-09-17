Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Shares Down 3.3%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 8,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,162,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.29.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.82 million, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
