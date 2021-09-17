Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Digerati Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $0.23 price target for the company.

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

Digerati Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 653,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,952. Digerati Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $13.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.