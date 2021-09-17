DIGG Hits Market Capitalization of $21.95 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $43,557.85 or 0.91480621 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $21.95 million and $212,787.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00071561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00119707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00177288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.38 or 0.07305334 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,503.35 or 0.99766980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.80 or 0.00835456 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

