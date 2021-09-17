Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.83 Million

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $9,899.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00017964 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.25 or 0.00431509 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001143 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000743 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

