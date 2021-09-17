DigitalBits (XDB) Hits Market Cap of $457.98 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001246 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $457.98 million and $3.53 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.31 or 0.00419352 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002158 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.33 or 0.00998803 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000067 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.