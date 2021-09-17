Digitalcoin Achieves Market Cap of $342,092.75 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $342,092.75 and approximately $438.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,682.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,469.17 or 0.07275601 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.50 or 0.00382751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.77 or 0.01322856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00120281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.67 or 0.00550866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.96 or 0.00505350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00340262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,762,263 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

