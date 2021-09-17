DigitalNote (XDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.80 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 3% higher against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $198.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.02 or 0.00551853 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,057,916,236 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,642,743 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.