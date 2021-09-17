Digitex Token (DGTX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.13 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Digitex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00133267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00045750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

