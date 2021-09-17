Digix Gold Token Price Hits $55.45 on Top Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for $55.45 or 0.00116663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $6,913.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Digix Gold Token

DGX is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,640 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

