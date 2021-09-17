Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,316 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.29 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 21,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.07 per share, with a total value of $715,899.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

