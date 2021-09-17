Discerene Group LP Purchases New Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Discerene Group LP purchased a new stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 191,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,000. IAA accounts for approximately 3.3% of Discerene Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Discerene Group LP owned approximately 0.14% of IAA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 85.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 146,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 67,422 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IAA by 16.9% during the second quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in IAA by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IAA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in IAA by 8.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:IAA traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.53. 21,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,313. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average is $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.