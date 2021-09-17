Discerene Group LP Reduces Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Discerene Group LP decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,396 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 221,014 shares during the quarter. Halliburton accounts for approximately 3.3% of Discerene Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Discerene Group LP owned 0.05% of Halliburton worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 280,561 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 83,097 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,123,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

HAL stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 227,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,515,527. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.70 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

