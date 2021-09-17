Discerene Group LP Takes Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 137,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,273,000. Coca-Cola FEMSA comprises 2.3% of Discerene Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

KOF stock remained flat at $$57.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

