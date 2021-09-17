Discerene Group LP Trims Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Discerene Group LP cut its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. CDK Global makes up approximately 19.1% of Discerene Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Discerene Group LP owned 0.98% of CDK Global worth $59,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 371.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 218,690 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 157.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 49,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 30,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDK traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,105. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.37. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

