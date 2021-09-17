Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $23,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.53.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $124.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

