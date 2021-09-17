Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) was up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.56 and last traded at $46.56. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.73.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Discovery alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Discovery comprises 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.