district0x One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.00 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, district0x has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One district0x coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. district0x has a total market cap of $102.69 million and $8.00 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get district0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00059672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00132266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00045621 BTC.

About district0x

district0x (CRYPTO:DNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official website is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.