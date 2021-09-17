DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to announce $71.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.90 million and the highest is $72.00 million. DMC Global reported sales of $55.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year sales of $268.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.80 million to $269.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $348.15 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $386.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. DMC Global’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

BOOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in DMC Global by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period.

BOOM opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.44 million, a P/E ratio of 285.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. DMC Global has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

