DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Reaches $0.0467 on Top Exchanges

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $1.19 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00133267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00045750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.