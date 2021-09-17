DMScript Market Cap Tops $440,353.91 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $440,353.91 and approximately $3,627.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One DMScript coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00071258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00118375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00177973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.69 or 0.07333642 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,184.63 or 1.00221848 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.17 or 0.00830869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.