Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Down to $92.32

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $92.32, but opened at $88.86. Docebo shares last traded at $88.41, with a volume of 3,643 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Get Docebo alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -355.08.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Docebo during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Docebo by 97.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter valued at about $21,445,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.